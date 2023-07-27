Listen Live
ISP Trooper Arrested & Charged with Perjury, Official Misconduct

Published on July 27, 2023

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police veteran has been arrested and officially charged in Shelby County.

Master Trooper Jeremy Basso is accused of perjury and official misconduct. Investigators say Trooper Basso gave false information during a sentencing hearing March 16th for a suspect who was previously found guilty of drunk driving and crashing into Basso’s parked patrol car in a construction zone on I-74 near Shelbyville back in 2021.

Richard Hertel of Ripley County was named special prosecutor in the case and signed off on an arrest warrant.

Jeremy Basso was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Shelby County Jail. He’s on administrative leave without pay.

He faces one count of perjury and one count of official misconduct.

