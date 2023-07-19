Another Trump Indictment is on the Horizon

Former President Donald Trump revealed that he is getting ready to face his third indictment. This one is regarding the January 6 riots.

Trump is claiming that he recently received a target letter on Sunday, July 16 from Special Counsel Jack Smith. Trump is once again trying to control the narrative. He started by saying his attorneys gave him the “HORRIBLE NEWS” about the target letter from the Justice Department. He went on to comment about how the “deranged Jack Smith” sending him a letter that gives him four days to appear before the grand jury (he won’t) that “almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Compared to the previous two indictments, this one is the most impactful. It does not take a genius to know that the effort to overturn the 2020 election and the Capitol riot are more important than payments to a porn star or improperly withholding classified documents.

The pending indictment has not been released yet, but from a bird’s eye view, this seems like the most difficult of the three indictments to prove. The case will have to be tried in D.C. because that is where the crime took place. That will give Smith the advantage of a D.C. jury.

Trump is not happy to say the least. He posted on Truth Social, “THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!”

The Republican Party is not happy about the looming indictment either. The entire party has embraced the idea that this is an attempt by an out-of-control Justice Department to damage their party’s presidential front-runner. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the indictment “absolute bullsh**,” saying “this is the only way that the Democrats have to beat President Trump is to arrest him, smear him, charge him with ridiculous charges.”

These charges are having an impact on the GOP primary race, as Trump’s opponents have voiced their thoughts. Nikki Haley said, “The rest of this primary election is gonna be in reference to Trump. It’s gonna be about lawsuits, it’s gonna be about legal fees, it’s gonna be about judges, and it’s just gonna continue to be a further and further distraction… We can’t keep dealing with this drama.”

Ron DeSantis echoed her thoughts saying that these criminal charges are such a talking point in the news that it is hard for the other candidates to get much attention.

The Trump drama does not seem to be going anywhere. to hear Craig Collins’ thoughts on the looming indictment, click the link below.