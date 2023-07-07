Threads Explodes And Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over its new Threads app.

Multiple reports cite a letter sent to Meta by a lawyer for Twitter. In the letter, Twitter reportedly expressed concern Meta is engaging “in systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

Meta’s Threads is a text-based app that is a direct competitor to Twitter.

Meta is also accused by Twitter of hiring former employees who have access to Twitter’s confidential information.

Twitter said it intends to enforce its intellectual property rights and added the letter serves as a formal notice for Meta to preserve documents that could be relevant to a legal dispute.

Threads is now the fastest-growing social media site in history accumulating over 7 million new users in the site’s first seven hours of existence. The previous record was held by ChatGPT.