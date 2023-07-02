Two People Killed Outside Hair Salon on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man and woman were killed in a shooting Sunday morning outside a hair salon the east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says they were told about shots being fired at 10041 East Washington Street around 3:20. That’s the address of the New Look Hair Salon near 10th Street and Post Road.

They found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside the salon when they got there. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The business was obviously not open, but there was some type of gathering that proceeded the shooting,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley.

Police think it was a large gathering of people.

They are searching for suspects. If you can be of help, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS).