NWS: Expect Severe Storms This Weekend

CENTRAL INDIANA — While you may be hoping to get outside and enjoy the holiday weekend, you’ll need to be prepared for severe weather Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday morning, you should expect some stronger winds and rain, though severe weather is not expected until later in the day.

Meteorologist Mike Ryan with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says the greatest risk for severe storms is currently between 6 and 11 p.m. The state could experience strong winds, rain, hail, and possibly even tornadoes.

Then, more of the same could hit Sunday before a cold front moves across the state.

While Monday and Tuesday could feature an isolated storm or two, Ryan says you should expect much drier conditions. Then, as the week progresses, we may see more summer storms and rain.

In order to stay safe, you and your family are encouraged to get consistent weather updates. You should also have a plan if you intend to go to any gatherings, just in case you need to take shelter at any point.