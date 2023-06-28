NWS: Watch Out for Poor Air Quality, Severe Storms Possible Thursday

STATEWIDE–Poor air quality is affecting all of Indiana today. That’s because of the smoke coming down to Indiana and other portions of the Midwest from the wildfires in Canada.

“We’re going to deal with this this summer and off. We’ve dealt with this for most of June. We’ve been in a drought, so the air is mainly dry for the most part and in dry air things just stick around for a little bit longer,” said WISH-TV meteorologist Ashley Brown.

Meteorologist Greg Melo with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis agrees.

“Just try not to spend too much time outdoors today with the bad air quality. You might see some better visibilities as the day goes on, but it should clear out a little bit by Thursday,” said Melo.

Severe storms could also move in late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

“We think western and southwest portions of Indiana have the best chance to see severe thunderstorms late tonight. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats tonight, but on Thursday, we think there could be some isolated tornadoes as well. The issue with Thursday is that it really depends on what happens with the storms tonight. If we have strong storms that move in tonight, then that could limit what happens on Thursday. So we’re really not quite sure about that,” said Melo.

Melo says it’s best if you keep windows, doors, and vents closed, recirculate air, and use an air filter while the air quality remains unhealthy.