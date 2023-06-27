Alarming Trump Audio

CNN released leaked audio of former President Donald Trump discussing classified documents in his possession in 2021.

In the clip he brags about the “highly confidential” documents he has in his possession, and most importantly admits he does not have the power to declassify the documents. The idea that he could declassify whatever he wanted to as president was his main defense.

Trump’s statements on the audio recording, saying “these are the papers,” referring to something he calls “highly confidential,” and he seems to be showing others in the room the documents, could prove he is lying about claims he made in an interview last week with Fox News’ Bret Baier that he did not have any documents with him.

The audio clip continued on with the former president and his female staffer joking about Hillary Clinton. “Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails,” Trump’s staffer said. “No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner,” Trump responded, referring to the former Democratic congressman, prompting laughter in the room.

