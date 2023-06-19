Mike Pence: There Are Plenty of Differences Between Me and Donald Trump

WASHINGTON–Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence says there are differences between him and former President Trump aside from just January 6th.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, Pence said he disagrees with Trump’s belief that a six-week abortion ban that’s been passed in some states is too harsh.

“He also blamed electoral losses in 2022 on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The candidates who focused on the challenges facing the American people in 2022. The candidates that were focused on the past did not do very well,” said Pence.

Pence also claimed that Trump’s position on the national debt is the same as that of President Biden, which Pence calls fiscally irresponsible.

“To me, the Republican party has to be the party of growth, fiscal responsibility, and reform,” said Pence.

Pence also maintains that he did the right thing by refusing to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election as Trump requested.

“I always hoped he’d come around on this issue because I believe no one who puts himself over the Constitution should ever be President of the United States,” Pence said.

An average of the latest national polls as of Saturday show Trump remains the front-runner in the race with 53.5%. The support for Pence is at 5.6%, according to FiveThirtyEight.