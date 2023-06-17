One Dead, One Injured After Shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A teenager is dead, and another is injured, after an early morning shooting in Lawrence.

Lawrence Police officers were called to Harrison Place Apartments around 5:20 a.m., where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found another injured 17-year-old boy. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the shootings, or how the two victims were connected.