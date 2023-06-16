Former Indiana Governor Mike Pence to Release New Book in 2023

NEW YORK — “Go Home for Dinner.” It might sound like a command, but in reality, it is the title of former Indiana Governor and Vice President Mike Pence’s forthcoming book.

Following the November 2022 release of his bestseller “So Help Me God,” Pence is looking to publish his latest effort in November of this year.

“Go Home for Dinner: Advice on How Faith Makes a Family and Family Makes a Life” is a collaboration between the former Governor and his daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond.

The advice book will discuss how the family has stayed connected and rooted in faith.

According to publisher Simon & Schuster, “This is a book for anyone who wants to achieve their goals and put their family and faith at the center of their life — but who needs a nudge to get home in time for dinner.”

You can pre-order right now online, through sellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It should be published on November 14th.

Pence is currently running for President of the United States. He is campaigning against other notable Republicans, including former President Donald Trump.