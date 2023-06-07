Listen Live
Former VP Mike Pence Releases 2024 Campaign Video

Published on June 7, 2023

Mike Pence speaking at an event in South Carolina

Source: (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence has released a 2024 campaign video, in which he announces that he’s running for President of the United States.

Speaking over ambient music, he says he and his family have lived the American Dream.  However, he worries that the country is in trouble, having been “weakened” both “at home and abroad.”

After listing concerns such as high inflation, poor border security, and the “assault” on American values, he says, “We’re better than this.”  He stresses that his leadership will help get the U.S. back on track.

Referencing his faith and his trust in the American people, Pence argues that God is not “done with America yet.”

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are currently leading the Republican pack in the 2024 Presidential Race.

Wednesday is also Pence’s birthday.

