IU and Purdue Sign Agreement to Dissolve IUPUI in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS–Trustees at both Indiana University and Purdue University approved agreements on Wednesday that will effectively dissolve IUPUI on June 30, 2024.

The process for this began in August 2022.

“This results in the creation of two distinct organizations,” said Purdue University Board of Trustees Chair Michael Berghoff Wednesday afternoon.

Berghoff and the rest of the Purdue trustees are excited to have their “first comprehensive urban campus.” It means there will be Purdue University Indianapolis and Indiana University Indianapolis.

“Today’s announcement launches transformative growth for our state’s land-grant university, and Boilermakers are excited to serve the people, businesses and communities of Indianapolis. We thank all of our partners: those at Indiana University; the government, civic and business leaders who have been with us throughout this process; and the many colleagues, alumni and neighbors who provided insightful input. We thank our Indiana General Assembly for their support,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said. “An urban setting offers unique programs in academics, research and partnership for students and faculty, and Indianapolis has its many special strengths. Starting today, new opportunities for Purdue University in Indianapolis are limitless.”

Indiana is expanding the nation’s first school of informatics — the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering — in Indianapolis. IU Indianapolis will offer new programs, including in applied computer science, while pursuing significantly expanded student enrollment at the Luddy School.

Purdue University will assume responsibility for engineering, computer science, and technology as what they call a “fully integrated expansion of Purdue West Lafayette.”

Indiana University President Pamela Whitten says this agreement by the two schools will lead to a stronger Indianapolis.

“Envision growing numbers of IU students and faculty actively contributing to the social and economic fabric of the city and a campus more deeply integrated with the Indianapolis community,” said Whitten.

Brad Chambers, Indiana Secretary of Commerce, agrees with that assessment.

“IUPUI has provided a critical educational role to central Indiana for its more than 50 years of existence. By separating and delineating the responsibilities of a previously conjoined institution, both universities can implement their own visions and establish new and exciting aspirations, unique to their own strengths, to meet the needs of an increasingly interconnected global economy. I am thrilled at the potential this bold new approach holds for central Indiana and the state of Indiana,” said Chambers.

Among the other additions expected to come to IU Indianapolis include:

-The university is doubling instructional capacity at the IU School of Nursing, which will allow for a 50% increase in the school’s enrollment and help address a crucial health care talent need for the city and state.

-A new direct path to enrollment from the IU School of Science to the IU School of Medicine will make the dream of becoming a physician more attainable and accessible to Indiana students. The Pathway to Medicine program at IU Indianapolis will invest in growing health care talent at a time of significant need for more Hoosier physicians to study and practice across our state.

Indiana University Indianapolis and Purdue University Indianapolis begin their operations in the fall of 2024.

Also in attendance at Wednesday’s announcement were representatives from Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young and a representative of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was also there.