Rep. Jim Lucas Discusses OWI Charges: “One Bad Decision Should Not Weigh on a Person’s Integrity”

Rep. Jim Lucas has agreed to a plea deal after OWI charges in late May. Lucas crashed his car on I-65 around midnight in Jackson Co. on May 30th.

Lucas has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Representative will serve a suspended sentence 60 days for the OWI and 180 days for leaving the scene. He will also be on probation the next year.

According to Indy Politics, by pleading guilty to misdemeanors, Lucas can keep his seat in the Indiana General Assembly.

Rep. Jim Lucas told Hammer and Nigel Monday that he does not have plans to resign.

“No I’m not going to. I still feel I’m a very good legislator… I know I can be effective. I know this is a hiccup, I’m going to deal with it. I acknowledge it. I’m going to get the help I need and move forward.”

He continues,

“One bad decision should not weigh on a person’s integrity or their capabilities for the rest of their lives.”

Rep. Jim Lucas joined the Hammer and Nigel show Monday to discuss what happened the night of the accident, what has happened since the OWI, and his future plans for making amends.