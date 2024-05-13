Listen Live
Teenagers Involved In A SWAT Situation On East Side

Published on May 13, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A couple of teenagers were involved in a SWAT standoff on the east side of Indianapolis.

It was late Sunday night, around 9:00 p.m. when police were sent to an area where shots were said to have been fired along Drexel Avenue not far from 34th and Sherman. When they got there they found a person with a weapon.

They detained that person but then found out more shots were being fired at a home nearby. There were three suspects inside police called in SWAT officers “due to the potential violence that had been involved,” they say.

SWAT was able to get everyone out of the home. There was one person inside who was wounded who was taken to the hospital and is now stable.

Police did not elaborate on how the teenagers were involved in the whole incident.

