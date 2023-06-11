IMPD: 12-Year-Old Child Shot, Several More People Shot Since Saturday Night

INDIANAPOLIS — Several people have been shot all across Indianapolis since Saturday night, including yet another child.

Indianapolis Metro Police say a 12-year-old child was shot around 2 o’clock Sunday morning on the east side of the city, making that the fourth teenager or child shot since Friday. That child is in stable condition as of 9 o’clock Sunday morning.

IMPD have arrested 18-year-old Usif Muhmmad and 19-year-old Peyton Minor. Both men had guns on them at the time.

Police say there was a party at a rental space around the time of the shooting.

Two people walked into Community East Hospital around 6 o’clock Sunday morning with gunshot wounds. Both men are now listed in stable condition, as of 10 o’clock Sunday morning. Police are still trying to find a crime scene.

In a completely separate incident, two men were shot at the Sunset Strip Gentlemen’s Club around 3:15 Sunday morning. One of the men is in critical condition. IMPD Captain Mark McCardia tells our newsgathering partners at WISH-TV the suspect sped away on a three-wheeled vehicle at about 90 miles an hour.

A homeless man is in serious condition after being shot on the city’s south side, police say. That happened near the intersection of Lincoln Street and South East Street, just north of Garfield Park around 9:30 Saturday night.

Police need your help finding suspect(s) in all of these cases.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.