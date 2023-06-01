How Your Lawmakers Voted On The Debt Ceiling Bill

WASHINGTON — There was bipartisan support and opposition to the debt ceiling bill considered by the full U.S. House Wednesday, but in the end, the support outweighed the opposition as the House advanced the measure to the U.S. Senate.

Seven of Indiana’s nine House delegates voted in favor of the bill. One of those was Northern Indiana Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN-1st).

“I ran for Congress to solve problems, and this legislation averts a crisis,” Mrvan said on the House floor before the vote. “Default would jeopardize millions of people with unemployment, increase interest rates, and devastate their 401Ks.”

The House, and the rest of Congress for that matter, has been under immense pressure to pass a debt ceiling increase before a June 5th deadline. The treasury department has said any later than that then the country risk’s defaulting on its debt.

Along with Mrvan, representatives Yakym, Baird, Pence, Carson, Bucshon, and Houchin, all voted in favor of the bill. Congressman Jim Banks had said that he could not vote in favor of the bill beforehand. When it came time to vote, he did not cast a vote at all. He’s listed as “NOT VOTING’ on the official record.

The only Hoosier lawmaker to vote against it was Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN 5th).

“(The bill) is really meaningless given the immense gravity of our financial problems,” she said. “Unfortunately, this Congress has not aimed high enough for all of the people who died for our republic and for future generations.”

The bill faces an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) has not said where he stands on the bill yet.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) has not said how he would vote, but he did tweet on Wednesday that the “debt ceiling deal makes our current bloated spending levels the new baseline going forward, setting us further down the path to financial ruin.”

He added that the bill needs deeper spending cuts.