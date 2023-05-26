State Trooper Shoots Kidnapping Suspect South Of Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS — A state police trooper fired his gun injuring a suspect in Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

The incident started around 12:30 when troopers pulled over a black Dodge Charger for erratic driving as well as following another car too closely. Troopers approached the car and realized one of the men inside was Mitez Harper, 23, who was wanted on a warrant for kidnapping.

Harper made a break for it out the passenger door of the car and ran into a nearby neighborhood with troopers giving chase. Harper was carrying a gun with an extended magazine.

After losing him briefly, Harper emerged from behind a house and encountered one of the troopers. That’s when the trooper fired one shot hitting Harper in the arm.

“Harper then laid on the ground until being taken into custody by the troopers. The two troopers immediately rendered medical aid … placing a tourniquet on Harper’s arm,” said Sgt. John Perrine in a press release.

No other troopers fired their weapons.

Harper was taken to the hospital where he is recovering.