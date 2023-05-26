ISP: Two People Seriously Injured in Crash on I-69 Involving Truck and Motorcycle

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people were seriously hurt in a crash that happened just before 4 pm Thursday on I-69 just north of 96th street.

State police say a white pickup truck had come to a stop because traffic in front of the truck had stopped, but then a motorcycle crashed into the back of the pickup. Two people on the motorcycle were thrown off of it and landed on the road.

Both of them were wearing helmets, but they were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The crash caused several lanes of I-69 to be closed for approximately three hours while police investigated and the crash was cleaned up.