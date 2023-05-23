Accused Child Porn Suspect Has a New Legal Team

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — It didn’t take long for an accused child porn suspect to find a new legal rep.

William Berkshire and Eric Huneryager will now represent accused child porn suspect Kegan Kline, whose original legal team decided to withdraw from the case just one day after Miami County Judge Timothy Spahr allowed the case to continue based on what Kline’s old legal team claims is “new evidence”, which may convince Kline to withdraw his guilty plea.

If you got all that, then you’re up to speed on the case that has stretched over the last 7 years.

Kline is accused of using a fake social media profile called “anthony_shots” to get sexual pictures from underage girls.

Investigators believe Kline used that profile to message Liberty German the night before she and Abigail Williams were murdered in Delphi back in February 2017.

Kline has never been officially charged in that case, but Indiana State Police continue to investigate any ties he may have. Richard Allen was arrested and charged in that case in October, 2022.

Kline’s new legal team has until Friday to file any new motions regarding his plea. His sentencing is set for July 27th.