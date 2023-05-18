UPDATE: Judge Grants Continuance, Delays Kegan Kline’s Sentencing

PERU, Ind. — The judge overseeing the child porn case against Kegan Kline has granted a continuance in the case, and his sentencing has been delayed until July.

The decision came as Kline’s defense attorneys requested the continuance so that time could be had to review new evidence in the case.

The continuance, at the moment, does not mean that Kline has withdrawn his guilty plea. The judge told defense attorneys they have until May 26th to file any new motions in the case, which could include a withdrawal of Kline’s guilty plea.

Kline pleaded guilty to 25 child porn charges earlier this year in regard to the fake online profile he ran called “anthony_shots”. He used that profile to solicit naked pictures from underage girls.

Prosecutors are hoping Kline gets as much time in prison as possible by serving consecutive sentences, arguing in a court filing last week that his “crimes do not consist of a single episode of criminal conduct, but instead constitute several crimes of violence.”

Kline’s defense says he has mental illness including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is pushing for a lenient sentence.

Kline has also been connected to the Delphi murder investigation since he is said to have communicated with Libby German through the profile before she and Abby Williams were murdered in 2017.

Kline has not been charged or even listed as a person of interest in the Delphi murders.