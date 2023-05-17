Teenager Dies After Crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — The Vigo County Sheriff says a high-school student died Monday after his car was hit by a train.

Officers were called near east Harlan Drive and Bono Road, where a train had hit an SUV. The driver – later identified as 19-year-old Logan Blueher – did not survive.

Blueher attended South Vigo High School. He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

It is still not clear what led to the boy’s car getting hit by the train. Sheriff John Plasse wrote in a release Tuesday, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Logan’s family and friends.”

A message posted to the South Vigo High School Facebook page talked about the teen and his plans to attend Purdue University next school year.

In honor of his love for animals, the school posted, “We hope to honor Logan’s memory…with a project to help animals at Heritage Animal Hospital (where he worked) as well as at the Terre Haute Humane Shelter.”

If you attend/work for South Vigo High School and are struggling, you can reach out to counselors “for as long as needed.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 9-8-8. Find mental health professionals around the state area here.