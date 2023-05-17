Listen Live
Local News

Teenager Dies After Crash

Published on May 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Empty middle school or high school hallway with gray student lockers

Source: TW Farlow / Getty

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — The Vigo County Sheriff says a high-school student died Monday after his car was hit by a train.

Officers were called near east Harlan Drive and Bono Road, where a train had hit an SUV.  The driver – later identified as 19-year-old Logan Blueher – did not survive.

Blueher attended South Vigo High School.  He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

It is still not clear what led to the boy’s car getting hit by the train.  Sheriff John Plasse wrote in a release Tuesday, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Logan’s family and friends.”

A message posted to the South Vigo High School Facebook page talked about the teen and his plans to attend Purdue University next school year.

In honor of his love for animals, the school posted, “We hope to honor Logan’s memory…with a project to help animals at Heritage Animal Hospital (where he worked) as well as at the Terre Haute Humane Shelter.”

If you attend/work for South Vigo High School and are struggling, you can reach out to counselors “for as long as needed.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 9-8-8.  Find mental health professionals around the state area here.

Puppy dog border collie paws and stethoscope isolated on white background Little dog on reception at veterinary doctor in vet clinic,Romania

Source: Florenta Popa / 500px / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Education Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close