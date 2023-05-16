Tony Kanaan Is Preparing For His Final Indianapolis 500 As Best He Can

Tony Kanaan enters the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 as if it’s his last. Which it very well could be. He’s signed on with Arrow McLaren for this season but then is retiring from IndyCar. He insists his racing career will continue in some capacity but his days behind the wheel of an IndyCar are winding down.

I’m really looking forward to the next step in my career – Tony Kanaan on retiring from IndyCar after this season

On Tuesday’s Kevin & Query, Kanaan joined the show to discuss his emotions heading into his final 500, what the city of Indianapolis, the IMS and the fans have meant to him and how he plans on preparing for what surely will be an emotional day.

This place made me. This place made Tony Kanaan. – Tony Kanaan on the impact the city and people of Indianapolis has had on his life

