NWS: Expect a Cloudy Mother’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS — While there may be some scattered showers and storms on Mother’s Day, you should still get to enjoy dry patches and warmer temperatures.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis says certain parts of the state could potentially experience high wind gusts and flooding as rain falls in quick bursts, but severe weather is not expected. Instead, Mother’s Day will be mostly cloudy and dry.

As we head into a new work week, temperatures will reach highs in the 70s. And, by Wednesday, central Indiana will be soaking up a lot of sunshine.

Follow the National Weather Service Indianapolis here to get updates, or check the updated forecasts at weather.gov.