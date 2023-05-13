One Man Dead After Crash on State Road 46

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — One man was killed and five people were taken to the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon.

William Kenfield was driving when his car collided with a passenger van on State Road 46, near the intersection with West Flatwoods Road. He did not survive.

Douglas Sims, who had been driving the van, was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital. His four passengers were also taken to the hospital, though police have not provided any updates on their conditions.

Indiana State Police say it is not clear what caused the crash at this time. They are still investigating.