Quadruple Shooting Leaves Man Dead At South Side Steak ‘N Shake

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were shot, one of them killed, in a shooting near a restaurant on the south side of Indianapolis overnight.

The call about shots fired came in around 11:00 p.m. Thursday from near a Steak ‘N Shake along South East Street near Hanna Avenue. IMPD officers arrived to find four people hurt. One of the people was dead in the parking lot.

“We have four people shot here tonight. This is not acceptable,” said Maj. Mike Leepper with IMPD. “You know, all these individuals are young men. There is literally an individual behind me lying dead on the ground. We have to explain to a family tonight why their loved one was shot and killed in the Steak N’ Shake parking lot. We can’t do this without the public’s help.”

Leepper said that the other three men shot ran into the Steak N’ Shake to seek cover from the shooter. That shooter is still on the loose.

It’s not clear who the shooter is yet or what they may look like. That is why Leepper and other IMPD detectives are asking for anyone to come forward with information about what happened leading up to the shooting.