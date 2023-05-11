Cops Arrest Bloomington Walmart Armed Robber

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A person from Bloomington was arrested for robbing someone at Walmart. Tarea Hutchins, who is 34 years old, is facing charges of armed robbery and armed kidnapping. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted this on Facebook.

On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., a woman who is 25 years old told deputies that she was robbed while shopping at Walmart. Hutchins asked her for money, and when she refused, Hutchins threatened her with a knife. Hutchins forced the woman to go to an ATM by the store’s entrance and withdraw money.

After watching security footage, investigators found Hutchins in the parking lot near the fuel center and arrested her.

Hutchins is being held at Monroe County jail. Bail is $15,000 surety and a $500 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday.