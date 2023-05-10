Man Arrested for Shooting at Beech Grove Hotel

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A man has been arrested after police say he shot a woman at a Super 8 Tuesday afternoon.

Police went to the hotel on South Emerson Avenue, where a 30-year-old woman had been shot multiple times. She had made her way to the lobby to ask for help.

The woman – who has not yet been identified – was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As of Wednesday, she was stable.

Beech Grove police have now arrested 36-year-old Corey Gilbert for the shooting. He has been charged with crimes including Attempted Murder.

Officers say that “Gilbert and the female victim are known to each other,” but they have not provided specific details.