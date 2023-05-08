Delaware Semi Chase Ends in La Grange County

La Grange County, Ind. — Over the weekend, police chased a stolen semi-truck in Indiana. The chase began on May 6, 2023, after someone reported a former employee of a trucking company had stolen a semi-truck. The semi was believed to be heading east on the Indiana Toll Road.

At around 12:40 p.m., a trooper saw the semi-truck, a blue 2019 Freightliner, leave the Indiana Toll Road at the Notre Dame Exit. Henson followed the Freightliner in his police car and turned on his emergency lights, but the driver of the Freightliner drove through orange traffic cones before the toll booth and got back on the Toll Road, going east.

The Freightliner kept driving east, evading several sets of stop sticks that were thrown out. The chase ended in LaGrange County when the driver finally hit one set of stop sticks and pulled over near mile marker 114.

During the chase, the driver called 911 and talked to a dispatcher. The dispatcher told the driver to pull over and end the chase. The driver was Durrell Kelley, 31 from Bear, Delaware. He was arrested and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Theft, and Reckless Driving.

The LaGrange County Humane Society took care of a dog that was in the Freightliner until its family could pick it up.