NWS: A Chance for Severe Storms

Published on May 6, 2023

Rain drops cover the image, containing clouds and a dim, blue sky in the background.

Source: SANTA FE, NM – MAY 22, 2018: Raindrops cover the window of a home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — While you may be expecting rain with some isolated thunderstorms across Central Indiana, certain parts of the state could see some severe weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis says a decaying complex of storms coming across Illinois could impact parts of southwestern Indiana.  The storms might bring strong winds and/or hail to the Hoosier state.

Going into Sunday, those strong winds and hail could still make their presence known.  Otherwise, the warmer temperatures and rain should benefit any of the plants you have put in the ground.

To stay safe and aware, the NWS recommends keeping up to date with the weather via phone, radio, or other medium.

