New Record Set by Indy Mini Runner

INDIANAPOLIS — The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, often referred to as the Indy Mini, was held downtown Saturday.
This year, a new record was set by Panuel Mkungo, who finished the race in just over an hour. His official time was 1:01:44.
Other top finishers from the 2023 half-marathon and 5K were:
Mini-Marathon Female
Anna Rohrer (Heiny) – 1:11:31
Athletes with Disabilities Male
Chad Johnson – 55:18
5K Male
Lucas Steward – 15:54
5K Female
Christina Murphy – 18:19
You can learn more about the race here.
-
IMPD changes gun policy after WISH-TV investigation
-
Is Donald Trump "An Enemy of the 2nd Amendment"?
-
Four Indianapolis Get Go Cafes and Markets Say Goodbye
-
9-year-old Boy Hit and Killed by Car
-
Republican Ryan Webb comes out as American-Indian Woman
-
Tucker Carlson Breaks his Silence with a Video on Twitter
-
People Love to Crap on Indiana
-
Indiana Man on Parole Accused in "Demonic" Florida Murder