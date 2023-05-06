New Record Set by Indy Mini Runner

INDIANAPOLIS — The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, often referred to as the Indy Mini, was held downtown Saturday.

This year, a new record was set by Panuel Mkungo, who finished the race in just over an hour. His official time was 1:01:44.

Other top finishers from the 2023 half-marathon and 5K were:

Mini-Marathon Female

Anna Rohrer (Heiny) – 1:11:31

Athletes with Disabilities Male

Chad Johnson – 55:18

5K Male

Lucas Steward – 15:54

5K Female

Christina Murphy – 18:19

You can learn more about the race here.