IMPD: Arrest Made in Weekend Double Murder

Published on April 26, 2023

Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department / Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have made an arrest in a weekend double murder.

Martice McGee, 20, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Jimmy Thomas, 29, and Jaquareous Mitchell, 26. Indianapolis Metro Police say both men were found shot at a Shell gas station on 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 5:20 Saturday afternoon.

Mitchell was already dead by the time officers arrived. Thomas was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he eventually passed away.

Homicide detectives say no one at the gas station was involved. There’s no word on any motive for the murders.

