Joe Biden is Running for Reelection

Current President Joe Biden announced this morning via Twitter that he will be running for reelection in 2024.

You can watch his announcement video by clicking the link above.

If you want the cliff notes, here is the quote to focus on. “When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer,” he said, adding, “This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

He is running on the idea that, “MAGA extremists are lining up.” He is telling people that they are lining up to take their rights away.

“Cutting Social Security that you’ve paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy. Dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love. All while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote,” he said.

President Joe Biden is going to try and capitalize on democrats’ fears of Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters.

This election is going to be ugly. Tony Katz has more on Joe Biden's announcement.