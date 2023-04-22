Listen Live
One Person Shot, Another Seriously Hurt in Shooting on Indy’s Northeast Side

Published on April 22, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says it happened on North Emerson Avenue at around 5:30, which is not far from Wes Montgomery Park. When they were called there, they say the found two people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims had died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for suspects. If you have any information, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

