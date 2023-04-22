32 Arrested in Greenwood Child Solicitation Sting Operation

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In a three-day operation aimed at apprehending child predators, 32 people were arrested in Greenwood, Indiana between Tuesday, April 18th, 2023 and Thursday, April 20th, 2023. The Child Solicitation investigation was led by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, and Edinburgh Police Department.

This is not the first time that the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Police Department have collaborated on child sex stings. Since December 2020, they have conducted five operations, resulting in the arrest of 81 suspects.

“Our commitment to protecting the children of our county by putting a stop to the sick and perverted practice of soliciting children for sex is unwavering,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner. He emphasized the importance of teamwork in crime fighting and praised the inter-agency partnership.

The operation was carried out in the 300 block of East Countyline Road, Greenwood, Indiana, and involved officers from different departments working tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators. The Edinburgh Police Department also joined in on the operation.

Sheriff Duane Burgess, Chief Kirby Cochran, Chief Doyne Little, and Prosecutor Lance Hamner expressed pride in the dedication and hard work of their teams in bringing the suspects to justice. They vowed to continue with the Child Solicitation Stings in the future to ensure that the protection of children remains their number one goal.

The success of the operation was attributed to the close partnership between the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, and Edinburgh Police Department. The team was assisted by Deputy Prosecutors from the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, who provided legal counsel and support throughout the investigation.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana conducted its first Child Solicitation Sting just last week, indicating a growing trend of law enforcement agencies working together to combat this heinous crime.