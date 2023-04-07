County Road In Elkhart County Dedicated To Jackie Walorski

ELKHART, Ind. — Congresswoman Jackie Walorski died in a car crash along with three other people last year.

Earlier this year Elkhart County commissioners approved plans to dedicate a portion of a county road in her honor. On Thursday, a sign was revealed off of a new section of County Road 4 named “Walorski Parkway.”

“The thing to remember about Jackie is not about her politics, but rather her motivation for why she did what she did do,” said Walorski’s husband Dean Swihart at the dedication. “Everything that Jackie did she did so God would be glorified so that people would come to the knowledge of Jesus Christ.”

Walorski, two of her staffers, and another driver her SUV collided with were killed in the wreck last August.

Before her time in Congress, Walorski was a news anchor and journalist in South Bend and then was a lawmaker at the Indiana Statehouse. State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola), considered Walorski a mentor and inspiration.

“Jackie will always be remembered for her passionate service to this community and district. But it wasn’t just for the people. It was an extension of her passionate service to the Lord,” Wesco said.

Congressman Rudy Yakym succeeded Walorski in Congress. He was unable to attend the dedication, but his representative Griffin Nate said on Yakym’s behalf that the parkway and sign give “proper tribute to a good and faithful public servant.”