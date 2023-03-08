Sweet and Crunchy. This tops the list for Indiana’s favorite breakfast cereal

Do you put the cereal in the bowl and then pour on the milk or do you fill the bowl with milk and then add the cereal? 11 percent of Americans serve it the wrong way by pouring your milk into the bowl before adding in the bran.

Americans eat roughly 2.7 billion boxes of cereal every year. That amounts to about 14 pounds of breakfast flakes that the average person consumes annually. The global market for breakfast brands is worth around $54 billion.

The first cereal ever made was Granula. It was invented by James Caleb Jackson in 1863. According to Statista, there are more than 1,000 brands of cereal on the market.

Kellogg’s

Bob’s Red Mill

General Mills

Quaker Oats Company

Post Holding Inc

Kashi

Nestle Cereals

MOM Brands Company

Which is the Most Popular Cereal in Indiana?

Are some states more cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs than others? Zippia analyzed Google searches to determine each state’s favorite oat puff.

Sugary and sweet grains dominate, with most states reaching for bright boxes that contain copious sugar over healthier options. Not a single state understands how magically delicious Lucky Charms are. In Indiana, along with 12 other states, the most popular breakfast in a bowl is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Froot loops is a close second, being the favorite of 8 states. To review the whole crunchy list, click here.