Sweet and Crunchy. This tops the list for Indiana’s favorite breakfast cereal

Do you put the cereal in the bowl and then pour on the milk or do you fill the bowl with milk and then add the cereal? 11 percent of Americans serve it the wrong way by pouring your milk into the bowl before adding in the bran.

Americans eat roughly 2.7 billion boxes of cereal every year. That amounts to about 14 pounds of breakfast flakes that the average person consumes annually. The global market for breakfast brands is worth around $54 billion.

The first cereal ever made was Granula. It was invented by James Caleb Jackson in 1863. According to Statista, there are more than 1,000 brands of cereal on the market.

What Are the Top Brands?

  • Kellogg’s
  • Bob’s Red Mill
  • General Mills
  • Quaker Oats Company
  • Post Holding Inc
  • Kashi
  • Nestle Cereals
  • MOM Brands Company

Which is the Most Popular Cereal in Indiana?

Are some states more cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs than others? Zippia analyzed Google searches to determine each state’s favorite oat puff.

Sugary and sweet grains dominate, with most states reaching for bright boxes that contain copious sugar over healthier options. Not a single state understands how magically delicious Lucky Charms are. In Indiana, along with 12 other states, the most popular breakfast in a bowl is Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Froot loops is a close second, being the favorite of 8 states. To review the whole crunchy list, click here.

 

 

 

 

