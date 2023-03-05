2 Shot, 1 Dead in Connected Westside Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — While investigating a man who was shot, IMPD discovered a second victim dead inside of a car on the westside.

Indianapolis Metro Police say they were called to a shooting at a gas station on W. Washington Street and Holt Road around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police found a man that was shot in the neck and walked himself to the gas station. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. While investigating the shooting, officers found a second victim.

On Rockville Road north of the first incident, a dead man was in the back seat of a car. IMPD says they’re investigating both shootings and believe them to be connected.

No arrests have been announced yet.