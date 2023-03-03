Enjoy Spring at the Garfield Park Conservatory

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s time to celebrate Spring at the Garfield Park Conservatory! Indy Parks has announced that their Spring Bulb Show is running now through March 10th.

Here, you and your family can see a special display of tulips and other seasonal flowers, along with the conservatory’s standard offerings. And, after the event ends, you will even have the opportunity to buy some of the blooms on March 11th.

This event will run during the conservatory’s normal hours of operation, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

If you decide to go solo, you can get in for $5. If you go with your family, you can get in for $12 as a group.