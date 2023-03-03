Do Not Call the Mayor “Bruh”

Meghan Mangrum got fired from the Dallas Morning News. Titles are important, and it is dangerous to address powerful people improperly.
She called Mayor Eric L. Johnson, the mayor in Dallas Texas, “Bruh” in a tweet. She has since deleted the tweet.
It is important to address people properly, especially if you do not know them. If you do not, then you might end up getting fired.
-
Former Colts Player and Radio Host Arrested in Hendricks County
-
Man Killed After Being Accidentally Ran Over on East Side
-
Indiana Rep Jim Lucas calls in to defend his bill HB 1177
-
NWS: Possible Tornado Damage from Monday's Storms
-
Creepy Biden Remembers His Favorite Nurse: "She'd Whisper In My Ear...And Actually Breathe On Me."
-
NWS: Heavy Rain, Flooding Both Possible Across Indiana on Friday
-
Fish Frys 2023: Comprehensive list of Indianapolis fish frys for Lent
-
Zelensky Threatens Americans Who Don't Want to Give Money to Ukraine