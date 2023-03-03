Do Not Call the Mayor “Bruh”

Meghan Mangrum got fired from the Dallas Morning News. Titles are important, and it is dangerous to address powerful people improperly.

She called Mayor Eric L. Johnson, the mayor in Dallas Texas, “Bruh” in a tweet. She has since deleted the tweet.

It is important to address people properly, especially if you do not know them. If you do not, then you might end up getting fired.