Why is the NFL Asking Players Personal Questions?

The NFL Players Association did an anonymous survey amongst players to evaluate teams. The eight categories cover every part of player treatment.
The eight categories cover everything from facilities to the treatment of families, to the team’s travel conditions.
This is an interesting look into the lives of NFL players and how they interact with the team, AKA their employer.
Tony Katz, a reserved person off the air, is intrigued by this and does not understand the family part of this survey.
-
Former Colts Player and Radio Host Arrested in Hendricks County
-
Man Killed After Being Accidentally Ran Over on East Side
-
Indiana Rep Jim Lucas calls in to defend his bill HB 1177
-
NWS: Possible Tornado Damage from Monday's Storms
-
Creepy Biden Remembers His Favorite Nurse: "She'd Whisper In My Ear...And Actually Breathe On Me."
-
NWS: Heavy Rain, Flooding Both Possible Across Indiana on Friday
-
Fish Frys 2023: Comprehensive list of Indianapolis fish frys for Lent
-
Zelensky Threatens Americans Who Don't Want to Give Money to Ukraine