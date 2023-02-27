Police: Trooper Hit on Indiana Toll Road by an Impaired Driver

PORTER COUNTY, Ind.–The car belonging to a state police trooper was rear-ended by a truck driver on the Indiana Toll Road Saturday afternoon.
It happened on I-90 about one mile west of the Willowcreek Rd. exit at around 5:30 pm. The left lane was already blocked by a maintenance vehicle with an arrow board as well as a trooper’s car for the removal of a semi from the median. Both the maintenance vehicle and the car had their emergency lights activated.
The trooper was in his patrol car when he was hit by the white 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was later treated and released from a hospital.
State police say the driver is Jeremy Lee and they believe he was showing signs of being impaired. The trooper requested a warrant for a blood draw, which was granted by a Porter County judge. The warrant was completed at a hospital. Lee sustained minor injuries. Once he was medically cleared, Lee was taken to the Porter County Jail.
The request for the blood draw came after Lee refused all sobriety tests at the scene, as well as a certified chemical test.
Lee is preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. That is a class A misdemeanor.
Additional charges could later be added by the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office.
