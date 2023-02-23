Power Outages Continue to Affect Parts of NE Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — While Thursday’s weather might seem like a breath of fresh air for the state, Wednesday’s storms have left parts of northeast Indiana still without power.

WANE 15 reports that thousands of customers were without electricity as of Thursday morning. For Indiana Michigan Power customers in Hamilton, it could be as late as 10 p.m. before that is resolved.

Indiana Michigan Power said Wednesday that outages for their customers were caused by an out-of-order substation.

Customers around Angola, Ashley, and Fremont were also without power Thursday morning, thanks to challenges faced by companies like Steuben REMC and NIPSCO. Multiple buildings on Trine University’s campus were affected, and in-person classes were canceled. Thankfully, those power companies were able to restore electricity for many as of Thursday afternoon.

Companies are working to resolve their respective issues. However, continuing high wind gusts mean it is possible that more outages will occur in the near future.