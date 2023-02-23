Georgia Jury Forewoman, Emily Khors, Should Stop Talking

Georgia Jury Forewoman, Emily Khors, is on the media run of a lifetime. She has the full undivided attention of both political parties.

The problem is it is for all the wrong reasons.

If you do not know who she is Emily Khors is the lead of the 23-person special grand jury put together to investigate President Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the Georgia result in the 2020 Presidential election.

There are 23 people on this jury, yet they picked this airhead to lead it. Just watch the clips below.

“I thought it’d be really cool to get 60 seconds with President Trump.” There are no words to describe these interviews or Emily Kohrs.

These interviews will have an impact on the case going forward. In her interviews she has revealed key witnesses, and has hinted at charges impacting around a dozen people.

We have never seen anything like this. The reactions have been incredible, but none have been as incredible as Tony Katz’s this morning.