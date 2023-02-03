What is the best restaurant in Indiana that Guy Fieri has visited?

He is a chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author, Emmy Award-winning TV host, and is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. The Food Network host has been heading to Flavortown for 40 seasons and visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country.

Without input from Fieri, the website picked the best spot in every state. They went state by state and rounded up the “tastiest and most “funkalicious” food destinations featured on Triple-D.”

What is the tastiest restaurant in Indiana that Fieri has stopped?

According to mashed.com, the honor goes to 3 Sisters Cafe in Indianapolis. Located at 6223 Guilford Avenue in Indianapolis, you’ll find the Broad Ripple mainstay with a breakfast, lunch and drink menu. They are open daily from 9am to 3pm.

Mashed.com stated of 3 Sisters Cafe, “They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day — and that’s definitely true in Indianapolis, where 3 Sisters Cafe is serving up unique and tasty culinary creations that have made it one of the most popular morning eateries in the city for more than two decades. Funny enough, there are no sisters involved in this operation, but there are specialties like the blueberry goat cheese pie, lemon corncakes, and French dip-style roast pork sandwiches.”

Side Bar- Insider.com says Fieri doesn’t actually road trip across the country in his souped-up convertible. The Camaro is shipped on a trailer to each city that the show films in, and Fieri reportedly doesn’t drive in it — he’s just filmed opening and closing the car door.