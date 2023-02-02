Marion County Man Found Guilty of Killing His Uncle

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Marion County was found guilty of killing his uncle this week.

Investigators say Sylvester Ford shot and killed his uncle, Devon Ford, back in February 2020. Police got a call on February 16, 2020, about Devon Ford being shot inside an apartment. They found Devon with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

They started questioning other family members that Sylvester contacted. The family members say Sylvester told them conflicting stories about what happened to Devon, including one where he claims he saw five men wearing masks run up to the apartment before hearing gunshots.

When investigators interviewed him, they say Sylvester told them that he had been living with his uncle for a short time and that Devon was upset with a few days before the shooting.

Later, Sylvester told them he shot Devon three times.

“I just kept going because I did not know how to stop,” said Sylvester.

Police say they later learned that Sylvester disposed of the gun and the magazines into a dumpster at a Burger King and police later they found them.

Sylvester Ford was found guilty of murder this week after a three-day jury trial. He will be sentenced March 1.