IFD: Tuesday Morning Fatal Fire Makes Number 6 for January Alone

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and a dog died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Indianapolis. That’s the sixth fire fatality in January alone.

“Sadly, we’re starting off the month of January with a significant number of fatalities, this would be number six for the IFD service district,” says Battalion Chief Rita Reith with the Indianapolis Fire Department, “almost all of them thus far, I think five of the six, there were no working smoke alarms.”

IFD were called to a home on North Irvington Avenue Tuesday morning, where they found the aforementioned woman and dog inside. Both died of their injuries. As Reith said, this is fire fatality number six. There were fatal fires on January 7th, 9th, 17th, and 31st, with multiple victims in some cases. Reith says just one is too many, and that’s why she wants everyone to get a working smoke alarm.

IFD did not find any working smoke alarms in Tuesday morning’s fire.

In 2022, IFD had six fire fatalities in total throughout the service district. That includes:

January 15th – 3021 West Washington

February 5th – 622 North Temple

May 29th – 947 North Pennsylvania

June 1st – 3604 Wittfield

July 11th – 2221 Windsong Drive

December 23rd – 4830 Madison Ave

If you need a working smoke alarm with a battery installed, you can call the Indianapolis Fire Department or go online to make a request.