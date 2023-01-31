Listen Live
Trending
HomeLocal News

Hoosier Found Dead in Puerto Rico

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier man was found dead in Puerto Rico Monday after falling from a cliff.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan posted a message to Facebook Monday, saying 27-year-old Edgar Garay had fallen from a 70-foot coastal cliff.  His body was found in the water in Cabo Rojo.

A witness said they had seen Garay “stumble” toward the cliff edge.  A helicopter and other crafts searched for him with the help of local organizations before his body was located by a dive team.

Panoramic aerial shot of Cabo Rojo coast Puerto Rico

Source: Javier_Art_Photography / Getty

In the Facebook post, Captain José Díaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander, said, “We express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Edgar Garay and pray they find closure and strength during this most difficult time.”

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News

Close