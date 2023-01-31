Hoosier Found Dead in Puerto Rico

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier man was found dead in Puerto Rico Monday after falling from a cliff.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan posted a message to Facebook Monday, saying 27-year-old Edgar Garay had fallen from a 70-foot coastal cliff. His body was found in the water in Cabo Rojo.

A witness said they had seen Garay “stumble” toward the cliff edge. A helicopter and other crafts searched for him with the help of local organizations before his body was located by a dive team.

In the Facebook post, Captain José Díaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander, said, “We express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Edgar Garay and pray they find closure and strength during this most difficult time.”