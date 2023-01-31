Celebrate ‘Zoobilation’ This June

INDIANAPOLIS — It is nearly time to purchase tickets for this year’s Zoobilation at the Indianapolis Zoo.

2023’s theme is “Wild Encounter.” Tickets for the summer fundraiser will go on sale Wednesday.

At Zoobilation, you and others aged 21 and above will enjoy a black-tie gala with food, drinks, animals, and more. The Zoo will be closed to the public on the day of the event, so only Zoobilation ticketholders will be able to visit the downtown attraction.

If you would like to attend the celebration on June 9th, get tickets online at indianapoliszoo.com. The night’s Premium Experience will start at 5:30 p.m., with the main soiree running from 7 p.m. to midnight.

A press release from the Indianapolis Zoo says there will be a “new entry experience” this year, with guests having “a wild adventure they will never forget.”

Money raised at Zoobilation helps support the Zoo and its animals. It is described as a “party with a purpose.”

Non-refundable tickets cost $275 for Zoo members or $300 for non-members. Premium Experience tickets are $575 for members or $600 for non-members.