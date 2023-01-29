Anybody who cares about their 2nd Amendment rights is going to enjoy it

Guy was excited to interview author Larry Correia on today’s edition of “The Gun Guy Show.” Larry’s new book “In Defense of the 2nd Amendment” is a direct rebuttal to gun control advocates, each argument footnoted with facts. Larry Correia is the creator of the Wall Street Journal and New York Times best-selling Monster Hunter International series, with first entry Monster Hunter International; as well as urban fantasy hardboiled adventure saga The Grimnoir Chronicles, with first entry Hard Magic; and epic fantasy series The Saga of the Forgotten Warrior, with first entry Son of the Black Sword. He is an avid gun user and advocate who shot on a competitive level for many years.

Larry’s goal with this book is to arm defenders of the 2nd Amendment with the facts. Larry refutes the same tired mantras that the anti-gun lobby puts out time after time. Even some of the poor reviews he’s received online by those who haven’t read his book prove the point that he’s been making.

According to Larry :

The people that are anti-gun, the hardcore advocates, they are kinda profoundly dishonest, and they just run with this narrative, despite what the facts are.

