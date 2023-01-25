What Comes After Indiana’s Winter Storm

STATEWIDE–Snow will move through Indiana all throughout Wednesday and is expected to ease up Wednesday night.

“Most of northern Indiana will have around six inches, but some areas will have locally higher amounts. Just a little bit south of there in places like Kokomo, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne, they’ll get the most snow,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Bowers says some of those places could get up to a foot of snow. The heavy snow will be gone this evening, but some light snow showers will linger around Indiana.

“There will be periods of snow for the next several days. It won’t be a lot of precipitation or anything significant, though. You may see another round come in Friday during the afternoon sometime. That will be the pattern through Sunday at the minimum. After that, the details of the forecast get a little bit hazy. As far as a significant winter storm that would follow this one on Wednesday, we don’t see anything like that. it’s just these pesky light snow showers for the next several days,” said Bowers.

Bowers thinks you may see the wind gusts pick up a little bit, but those won’t be huge.

As for the temperatures, those will continue to hover around the freezing mark, so Bowers urges you to take it slow if you have to travel.

“It’s cold enough that there are snow-covered roads which is causing difficulties for travel. Just keep that in mind when you’re traveling around the state,” said Bowers.